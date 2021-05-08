D.he premiums paid by the federal government for the purchase of electric cars are significantly boosting demand. The number of rewards applied for for the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose to almost 174,000 between January and April, according to information from the Rheinische Post newspaper. The number of funding applications had already reached two thirds of the previous year’s level after four months, the newspaper reported, citing data from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa).

In April, the report said the number of applications was 45,702. According to Bafa, this was the third highest value since the program began. In the first four months of 2021, just under a billion euros, more money was paid out to drivers for the e-car bonus than in the whole of 2020, in which 652 million euros were awarded.

The federal government doubled the previous funding for electric vehicles in mid-2020 and renamed it “innovation bonus”. Since then, all-electric cars have received funding of up to 9,000 euros, while plug-in hybrids have received funding of up to 6750 euros. The newspaper quoted Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) as saying: “The introduction of the innovation bonus last summer caused the demand for e-cars to skyrocket.”