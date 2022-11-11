Not all farmers will be able to receive a subsidy for the production and sale of grain. On November 8, Izvestia was told about this in the Ministry of Agriculture.

It is noted that the farmers of the Chuvash Republic of the region will apply for subsidies for 191 thousand tons of grain. At the same time, the funds that the federal ministry is ready to allocate will be enough only for 38 thousand tons, that is, for 19.8%.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture has repeatedly stated that they plan to distribute 10 billion rubles among grain producers at the rate of 2,000 rubles per ton. According to the Izvestia source, the second tranche in 2022 will be carried out by the end of the year. The ministry has almost distributed the first 10 billion rubles, at that time plant growers received 200-350 rubles per ton, depending on the region, the source said.

Vice-President of the Russian Grain Union Alexander Korbut explained that with a subsidy standard of 2,000 rubles per ton and a total amount of 10 billion rubles for payments under the second tranche, there will be enough funds for only 5 million tons of grain – this is the volume of transactions for one month.

In one of the agricultural holdings, Izvestia was added: given the volume of this year’s harvest, “the figures do not converge by an order of magnitude.” On November 9, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that 152 million tons of grain had been harvested from 95% of the area.

Cereal issue: up to 80% of farmers may not receive subsidies for grain