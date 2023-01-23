Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Stimuli worsen symptoms: Patients with ME/CFS often need silence and darkness. (Icon image) © AndreyPopov / imago

Long Covid: If people do not recover from a corona infection, it becomes ME/CFS in severe cases. The study situation is improving only slowly.

Berlin – “My name is Vanessa. In 2017, in my late 20s, I had a viral infection that caused me to develop myalgic encephalomyelitis. For several years I have been lying in bed, in the dark and quiet, seriously ill because of this, because any stimulus triggers symptoms and worsens them,” writes user Standby_M_E_ on Twitter. Up to 250,000 people in Germany are said to be affected by the disease abbreviated to ME/CFS. When the nervous and immune systems go haywire, they are often excluded from everyday life. As the German Society for ME/CFS writes, in the worst cases, the disease can lead to severe physical disability.

It is triggered by viral infections, including Corona. A protest action in Berlin called for more help with ME/CFS. The Ebstein-Barr virus has been considered a possible trigger for years. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) had promised more research on the subject of Long Covid. Precisely because more and more people are being affected by Corona worldwide, something could also improve for ME/CFS patients.

Long-Covid: Up to 65 million people suffer from Long Covid

Long Covid: When people are not completely healthy even four weeks after infection. Post Covid: When patients are still suffering from symptoms twelve weeks after infection. According to an im Nature Magazine published study “about half of all Long covid patients symptoms similar to those of ME/CFS”. About 25 percent of ME/CFS patients depend on the help of others, and 75 percent can no longer work full-time.

The study also says: About ten percent of all people suffering from corona suffer from Long Covid – i.e. more than four weeks after infection still have symptoms such as tiredness and exhaustion, shortness of breath, suffer from concentration or memory problems or weakened muscles. More than 200 symptoms have now been identified. And it is also clear that they come in different degrees of severity. According to tagesschau.de the majority of those affected recover after a few weeks or months. Based on the number of people infected with corona worldwide, the authors of the study assume that around 65 million long-Covid sufferers worldwide.

Long Covid and ME/CFS are underdiagnosed

The authors of the study are very critical: Long Covid and ME/CFS are underdiagnosed and far too little researched. Studies on this would often only repeat well-known knowledge. Far too little is known about the therapies and healing options available for those affected. In addition to medical support, they also need social support, and resources need to be pooled. The study situation is also not entirely clear as to whether and to what extent the vaccination reduces the risk of long covid.

ME/CFS patients themselves describe that they usually feel worse after physical exertion – which is often neglected in post-Covid therapies. The suggestion to take less care of yourself and gradually increase the load could lead to patients becoming much sicker and getting into a downward spiral. One of the few keywords is: pacing – when patients, in the not advanced stages, learn to economize with their own energies and to protect their bodies. Before they are overloaded. (cat)