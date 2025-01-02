They aim for all judicial procedures to be done electronically by 2026.



01/02/2025



Updated at 04:52h.





The deadlines are being met in the project for the digitalization of Madrid Justice. In less than a year, the Community of Madrid has managed to incorporate up to 60 million documents and more than 500,000 transcribed videos into the 360 ​​Search Engine, conveniently digitized. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only