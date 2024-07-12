On Sunday Colombia will have the chance to win the title for the second time America Cup, When facing Argentina in the final of the tournament United States in Miami.

The goal of Jefferson Lerma In the 39th minute of the first half, he gave them the victory over the Uruguayan team and qualification for the most important match of this edition of the tournament.

(Copa América | Colombia vs. Argentina: How much is the cheapest ticket to see the match and Shakira’s performance at the final in Miami?)

“The team led by Néstor Lorenzo played the entire second half with one man less after the right back was sent off Daniel Munoz who saw his second yellow card for an elbow to the chest Manuel Ugarte in the 45+,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “Colombia and Argentina will play the Copa America final this Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Florida).”

But it is not known what is more difficult, the match itself or getting a ticket for that tough game. According to the Tticket Market, avalidated by the Cup, tickets are sold out and were not cheap.

It was learned that prices ranged from US$1,900 to US$9,000 and it was learned that the special or exclusive stands were full.

Other official sites also warn that tickets are sold out, so the public is looking at the option of reselling tickets, but this is impossible.

It was learned that the cheapest ones cost US$2,365 and the most expensive ones cost US$14,800, a lot of money, so buying them will not be so easy.

But it’s not just about the game, the tickets are also at that price, as it was confirmed that the Colombian singer Shakira will be at the halftime show, so that is another reason why tickets have gone up in price.