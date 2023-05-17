In Mexico City, decisive action is being taken to combat the growing problem of abandonment of dogs on rooftops. The deputy of Morena, Janecarlo Lozano, has presented an initiative with the aim of creating animal awareness and punishing those who abandon their pets in these unprotected areas of the home.

The proposal seeks amend article 350 BIS A of the Penal Code of the Federal District and the Law for the Protection of Animal Rights.

It is proposed to impose penalties of up to five years in prison and a fine of 51,870 pesos (equivalent to up to 500 times the current Unit of Measurement and Update) to those who keep the animals on roofs or zotehuelas in conditions of starvation, dehydration and malnutrition.

The punishment can be worse in these cases

In addition, it is proposed to aggravate the crime in two thirds when those responsible share photographs and videos of animal abuse on the Internet. This is due to the troubling connection between animal cruelty and domestic violence.

According to data from the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, more than 70% of women survivors of violence report that their companion animals have also been mistreated or killed by their aggressors.

Between the years 2000 and 2022, 17,600 cases of animal abuse were registered in CDMX, and 87% of them involved dogs. The Citizen Council channeled 5,587 cases to the Environmental and Land Management Attorney’s Office and another 1,927 to the Animal Surveillance Brigade during that period.

While the reports compiled by the Council’s CompAnimal program revealed that the main reasons for complaints were lack of food (14.7%), physical aggression (13.4%), keeping animals tied up (12.3%) and abandonment (8 %).

Animal abuse in the capital of the country is not isolated because Mexico is the third country in Latin America with the highest rates of this crime. In addition, it ranks first in terms of the number of dogs abandoned on the streets due to abandonment by their owners, according to INEGI.