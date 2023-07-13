Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

No end in sight to the heat wave in Italy: after “Cerberus” “Charon” is positioning itself. Weather experts expect historical temperatures in Rome (symbol photo). © Francesco Fotia/imago

Heat waves torment holiday countries in Europe. “Cerberus” makes Italy, Spain and Greece suffer. There is no relaxation in sight, the next one is already approaching.

Munich – Italy records record temperatures in the weather. It is currently 43.5 degrees in Sardinia. Temperatures could now reach 48.8 degrees. The red alert applies to ten cities, including Rome, Bologna and Florence. The current heat wave “Cerberus” – named after the four-headed hellhound Cerberus in Greek mythology – is causing extreme weather. From the weekend, “Charon” (Italian: Caronte) will break all heat records, the Italian weather portal predicts ilmeteo.it.

“Cerberus” hits southern Europe: Spain suffers heat wave

Temperatures in Spain have been up to 45 degrees for days. At night, the values ​​do not cool below 25 degrees. A satellite image from the European weather observation program Copernicus measured 60 degrees Celsius in the Extremadura region on Tuesday.

According to information from the national Spanish weather authority Aemet, the worst of the heat wave is over. However, the temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula will be above 36 degrees on Thursday. Spain is used to the heat. Typical for the season are 35 degrees Celsius or more in the southern areas.

But this summer is anything but normal even for Spain – at least according to the data, Aemet tweets. In Valencia, the weather service recorded a temperature anomaly for July of plus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Compared to the normal average values ​​from 1991 to 2020, the current value has been higher every day. In June, the weather service recorded the first “Ola De Calor”.

Greece braces itself for heat wave – Acropolis closed to vacationers

Temperatures in Greece have been well above 37 degrees for days. The red warning level has been in effect since Monday. The Greek weather service expects the current heat wave to peak on Friday with maximum values ​​of up to 44 degrees Celsius. The heat is forecast to last until the middle of next week. A drop in temperature is to be expected in the east and north of the country.

The Acropolis and other archeological sites are to close during the heat from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the culture ministry has ordered in light of the looming heat wave. The cost of tickets already booked would be refunded, according to a recent statement. Tourists have to do without donkey rides or excursions when the temperatures are between 35 and 39 degrees in the shade. During heat waves of this kind, the Greek Ministry of Agriculture has set strict rules for “working animals”.

Heatwave in Italy – ‘Charon’ succeeds ‘Cherberus’ with scorching heat

“Charon”, in Greek mythology, is the ferryman who brings the dead across the Acheron River to the entrance of the underworld for a fee. The name of the next heat wave does not bode well. Weather experts warn of an extreme heat wave with peak values ​​of up to 43 degrees in Rome. It would be historical value for the Italian capital. The record is 40 degrees.

48 degrees in Sardinia

It could be 48 degrees in Sardinia! It gets very hot in Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily. Along the Adriatic coast up to 47 degrees. However, the African high pressure area “Charon” will not dominate the weather in Italy until Sunday (July 16), before that “Cerberus” will make the Italians sweat. In Germany, too, there is no end in sight to the heat. At the weekend, the next heat peak is also threatening in this country.

Extreme heat and thunderstorms: weather in Italy full of contrasts

Despite the persistent heat, some regions in Italy are struggling as a storm front passes through. Huge hail thundered from the sky in South Tyrol. The storm hit Venetia on Wednesday night. Trees fell and strong gusts of wind up to 130 km/h covered roofs. The storm called for the Italian fire brigade. According to their own statements, the Vigili del Fuoco recorded over 200 missions by Thursday morning.

Orange alert continues on Thursday (July 13) for northern Italy. In Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, civil protection is again warning of heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and strong gusts of wind. (ml)