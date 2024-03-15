Although we have not even entered spring in Mexico, the truth is that there are already cities in different states of the Mexican national territory that register temperatures more than 40 degrees.

Under this understanding, there are many users of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) who wonder how long it will take until the start of the special allowance for hot season on the electricity bill issued by the Mexican State electricity company.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this context, it will be necessary to remember, according to the application of the special discount for heat on the electricity bill of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in 2023, The special discount will begin to be applied in May of this year.

In this way, taking the times of 2023 as a reference, there is a month and a half left for the Mexican federal government, through the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), to apply the subsidy on the electricity bill, although only in the states where this government support is valid.

AMLO signs discount agreement on CFE electricity bills

Weeks ago, in his morning conference from the National Palace, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the agreement signed by him for the discount on the electricity bill of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in 4 states of the countryhighlighting that its purpose is not to have to carry out this management year after year, as it has been done for a long time.

Up to 45°! How long until the DISCOUNT starts on the CFE ELECTRICITY RECEIPT?/Photo: Cuartoscuro

In this sense, according to what was mentioned by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the agreement for the subsidy on the CFE electricity bill benefits the following states:

*Baja California

*Nayarit

*Sinaloa

*Sound

“I included Sonora, Sinaloa taking advantage. It was Sonora that carried out the management, so that it is not year after year that BC, Sonora, Sinaloa and Nayarit are already firm,” indicated the head of the Federal Executive Branch.

It should be noted that the agreement for the discount on the CFE electricity bill, where the 1F rate starting between the summer months to the Mexican national territory, which will benefit the aforementioned entities, was published last Thursday, February 22 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Up to 45°! How long until the DISCOUNT starts on the CFE ELECTRICITY RECEIPT?/Photo: CFE

In this sense, the 1F rate on the electricity bill of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which is applied in entities where the minimum temperatures are 33 degrees Celsius on average during summer, has the following costs in 2024:

*Basic (300 KWh/month): from 0,755 pesos in summer to 1,015 pesos outside of summer.

*Low intermediate (from 301 to 1,200 KWh/month) and high (from 1,201 to 2,500 KWh/month): 0,943 pesos and 2,290 pesos in summer.

*Intermediate (from 76 to 200 KWh/month): 1,239 pesos outside of summer.

*Surplus (2,501 KWh/month): 3,620 pesos in the summer season

*Surplus (201 KWh/month): is 3,620 pesos outside of summer.