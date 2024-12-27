The Junta de Andalucía has implemented a series of tax incentives aimed at promote population settlement in rural areasyes with the aim of combating depopulation. Some measures that offer important economic benefits for the residents of 426 Andalusian municipalitiesmainly those with less than 3,000 inhabitants. These localities are spread throughout all the provinces of the autonomous community, with a greater concentration in Granada (121 municipalities) and a significant representation in Almería, Málaga, and Jaén, among others.

One of the most notable advantages is the deduction of up to 400 euros for each child born or adopted, as well as by minors in foster care. This incentive seeks to support families residing in these municipalities and, at the same time, promote population growth in these areas, many of which face serious challenges in maintaining their population levels.

Savings when purchasing a home

Another attraction for the residents of these localities is the reduction of the tax on property transfers and documented legal acts (ITPAJD) when purchasing a home. Buyers can benefit from a reduced rate of 3.5%significantly lower than the usual 8%. This benefit applies whenever the property is intended to be a habitual residence and that its value does not exceed 150,000 euros. In economic terms, this savings can reach up to 6,750 euros for the purchase of a house, which represents a considerable stimulus for those seeking to establish themselves in these municipalities.

A commitment to rural areas

The Minister of Economy, Finance and European Funds, Carolina España, has highlighted the importance of these measures as part of a broader strategy to revitalize rural areas. According to their statements, these policies are part of the effort of the government led by Juanma Moreno to transform the region’s tax system, making it more attractive for taxpayers. In the words of the counselor, “we have gone from being a fiscal hell to being the second autonomous community with the lowest tax burden in the country».









Furthermore, he highlighted that the Government’s fiscal approach has allowed a notable increase in the number of taxpayers, with 778,000 new personal income tax filers registered since 2018. These measures have directly benefited 214,927 Andalusians, who have achieved a collective savings of 21.6 million euros thanks to deductions such as those mentioned for birth or adoption, large families, educational expenses and donations for ecological purposes.

Distribution of beneficiary municipalities

The Official Gazette of the Government of Andalusia (BOJA) includes the complete list of municipalities who can benefit from these benefits. The provincial distribution includes:

Granada: 121 municipalities

Almería: 69 municipalities

Jaén: 56 municipalities

Malaga: 59 municipalities

Cádiz: 11 municipalities

Córdoba: 37 municipalities

Huelva: 49 municipalities

Seville: 24 municipalities

And these measures not only seek to alleviate the tax burden on families and encourage the purchase of homes, but also reverse the depopulation trend in rural municipalities. Remember that you can consult the complete list of municipalities beneficiaries by clicking on the link.