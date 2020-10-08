Big Billion Days Sale is going to start on October 16 on online shopping website Flipkart. In view of the festive season, the smartphone company Motorola has announced great offers during the Flipkart sale. Customers will get a discount of up to 40 thousand rupees on Motorola smartphones. The biggest discount will be available on the company’s foldable phone Motorola razr. So let’s know which phone can be purchased in Flipkart cell for how many.This is Motorola’s flip foldable smartphone. The phone costs Rs 1,24,999, during the sale it can be purchased for Rs 84,999. There are two displays in the phone. Opening offers a 6.2-inch display and a smaller 2.7-inch display outside. Two cameras are found in the phone.

10,000 discounts on Motorola edge +

The highlight of the Motorola Edge + smartphone is the 108MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is priced at Rs 74999, during the sale it can be purchased for Rs 64,999. Talking about the features, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB RAM, 256GB storage and 5000mAh battery.

1500 discount on moto g9

The Moto G9 is India’s first Snapdragon 662 chipset smartphone. The phone costs Rs 11,499 though it can be purchased for Rs 9,999 during the sale. The phone has a 48MP triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

1500 Off on Motorola One fusion +

The Motorola One fusion + smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone costs Rs 17,499, during the sale it can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery.

500 discount on moto e7 plus

The Moto E7 Plus smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499, during the sale it can be purchased for Rs 8,999. In addition to the 48MP dual rear camera, the phone offers Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and 5000mAh battery.

