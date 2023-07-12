The Murcia City Council has notified residents of the city of the change of polling stations due to lack of air conditioning for the installation of polling stations. The warning comes amid the heat wave that is shaking the Region and the south of the peninsula and that this Monday left temperatures above 40 degrees during the day and 25 degrees at night, which could go higher. The AEMET warns that a historical record could be broken in the middle of the electoral campaign.

Residents of Murcia have received notification from the City Council in which they explain that in the upcoming elections on July 23, the usual polling station lacks air conditioning and it has been necessary to change the location of the polling stations. In this way, the Consistory asks voters to take the change into account when going to cast their vote and apologizes for the inconvenience. In addition, on the back of the brochure there is a map showing the location of the new polling station. As reported by the Government Delegation, 38,000 citizens are affected by the change of electoral college.

The decision is made eleven days after voting for the general elections. In this call, it is expected that the applications for voting by mail will be exceeded in the case of Murcia, which had registered 1,400 applications last week, and from the Zone Electoral Board they expected to exceed 1,600 of the autonomous ones.

In the Region, 917,121 voters are called to vote, according to the electoral census of the National Institute of Statistics. Of these, 281,489 are called to cast their vote at the polls in Murcia on Sunday, July 23. The first heat wave of the year left a worker hospitalized on Monday and four others treated for heat stroke in the Region.

The changes motivated by lack of air conditioning in the electoral premises of Murcia are the following:

– Tables 3-1 U, 3-23 A, 3-23 B and 3-24 U move from CEIP Barriomar to the Social Center for the Elderly in La Purísima-Barriomar.

– The tables 3-20 U, 3-22 A, 3-32 B and 3-24 U of the CEIP Ciudad de Murcia, in the Barrio del Carmen, go to the IES Mariano Baquero.

– Tables 3-2 A, 3-2 B, 3-3 U, 3-12 U and 3-38 U of CEIP Los Álamos, in the Barrio del Carmen, go to the main pavilion of the Artillery Barracks.

– Tables 1-40 A, 1-40 B, 1-49 U and 1-60 U of the CEIP Pedro Pérez Abadía de Espinardo go to the Social Center for the Elderly of the district.

– Tables 3-11U, 3-16 U, 3-33 U and 3-35 U move from the IES Floridablanca, in the Barrio del Infante, to the Colegio Santa María del Carmen.

– Tables 3-8 U, 3-9 A, 3-9 B and 3-10 U of the IES Saavedra Fajardo, in the Infante, go to the Colegio Santa María del Carmen.

– Tables 3-25 A, 3-25 B, 3-26 U, 3-27 A, 3-27 B, 3-46 A and 3-46 B move from CEIP San Pío X to the Social Center for the Elderly of the same neighborhood.

– Tables 7-12 A, 7-12 B and 7-13 U move from CEIP Puente de Doñana to the Cultural Center of La Albatalía.

– Tables 6-27 U and 6-37 U go from the Beniaján Auditorium to the Library in the same district.

– Tables 4-7 A and 4-7 B move from CEIP José Rubio Gomariz to the Cabezo de Torres Library.

– Tables 7-19 U, 7-20 A and 7-20 B move from CEIP Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación to the Municipal Center-Social Center for the Elderly of La Raya.

– Tables 2-31 A, 2-31 B and 2-41 U move from the IES Licenciado Francisco Cascales to the Ministry of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration, located on Paseo Teniente Flomesta.

– Tables 5-9 U, 5-11 U and 5-15 U move from CEIP José María Párraga in El Palmar to CEIP Los Rosales.

– Tables 2-1 A, 2-1 B, 2-56 A, 2-56 B, 2-59 A, 2-59 B and 2-62 U move from the IES Juan Carlos I to the Abenarabi Building of the Murcia City Council .

– Table 1-32 U moves from the Social Center for the Elderly of San Miguel to the Palacio de San Esteban.

– Tables 4-22, 4-25 A, 4-25 B, 4-41 U, 4-67 U and 4-68 U move from CEIP Pintor Pedro Flores de Puente Tocinos to CEIP Infanta Cristina.

Fans in the electoral colleges of Cartagena



For its part, the Cartagena City Council reported the acquisition of one hundred fans to install in those polling stations that do not have air conditioning systems. The municipal technicians detected in a review of the 93 schools, that 24 will require these fans.

The Consistory is also preparing a special device during the elections that will include a Civil Protection personnel service, as well as the distribution of bottles of water at the polling stations.