Drinking a lot and looking for the shade is popular again today: Meteorologists are announcing temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius. There is a risk of thunderstorms in some places during the night.

Berlin – The people in southern and eastern Germany are facing a hot day with temperatures of up to 38 degrees. In the northwestern half, however, showers, thunderstorms and a local risk of severe weather are to be expected.

“Basically, one can say that the 35-degree mark is often skipped from Brandenburg via Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria,” says a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) of the dpa. In some places it can get up to 38 degrees, most likely in northern Bavaria around Middle Franconia.

The meteorologist described it as follows for the south-east: “The absolute temperature is very high, but the air is still relatively dry.” The situation is different in the north-west half. There, the meteorologists expect heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail are also possible. It should be 24 to 29 degrees there.

Danger of thunderstorms at night

In the evening and in the night of Sunday, the DWD assumes that thunderstorms will advance to the south and east. There is a risk of storms, especially at the beginning of the night, due to heavy rain and gusts of thunderstorms.

It’s supposed to be cooler on Sunday. The maximum values ​​should be 20 to 24 degrees in the north-west, otherwise 25 to 30 degrees. It looks similar on Monday.

Meanwhile, a heat wave with small fluctuations is expected to continue throughout southern and south-eastern Europe in the coming days. In Greece, the thermometers showed more than 40 degrees in some regions on Friday. According to the meteorologists in Athens, a drop in temperatures to around 35 degrees, which is usual for the season, is initially “not in sight”. This also applies to Italy. In the capital Rome, for example, temperatures of over 40 degrees are expected at the beginning of the week. dpa