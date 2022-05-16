The Region of Murcia has been present since yesterday at the ProWein Fair held in the German city of Düsseldorf, which has become an international benchmark in terms of wine promotion. Specifically, there are 37 wineries in the Region that have traveled there, in addition to having the presence of the Protected Designations of Origin (PDO) of Jumilla, Yecla and Bullas.

The representatives of the wineries are going to hold business meetings with buyers from various countries, “in order to continue improving export figures and reach the largest possible number of markets,” said the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo. The institutional agenda continues today with a planned work meeting with the Spanish ambassador to Germany, Ricardo Martínez, and the CEO of the Institute of Foreign Trade (Icex), María Peña, with whom he will address the possibilities of expanding the wines of the Region of Murcia in Germany and the Central European market, after the break due to the pandemic.