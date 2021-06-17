ofBerkan Cakir shut down

The weather in Germany will be exhausting, say meteorologists. The temperatures rise and rise, it becomes humid and cooling is not in sight.

Stuttgart – It was extremely warm in Germany at the beginning of the week. The temperatures rose up to 30 degrees, especially in the west and southwest. The hot air from the south pushes the thermometer even higher, which brings the first real heat wave this year. Unusual, say meteorologists. Usually such days only appear in late July and early August. How BW24* reports, but already leaves one “Affenhitze” sweat Germany with up to 36 degrees.

When that Weather in Germany (BW24* reported) cools down again, weather experts do not yet predict. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA