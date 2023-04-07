Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

While winter jackets could still be used in Germany, summer record values ​​can be expected in other European countries at Easter.

Munich – The weather forecast for Easter in Germany is dingy and cold. Especially in the east is, current forecasts from The Weather Channel according to expect a delayed winter magic. A white veil of snow could complicate the egg hunt there. It remains to be hoped that the traditional Easter bonfire on Holy Saturday will displace the winter weather – but it will probably not happen at Easter.

If you don’t want to believe in miracles when the weather is nice, you can’t avoid an Easter trip. It doesn’t have to be Hurghada or Dubai, peak temperatures of over 30 degrees are also expected in Europe.

Good weather guarantee at Easter: Summer temperatures are to be expected in these regions

Pack your swimming trunks: why wait for summer when the Easter holidays already have high temperatures to offer? A few hundred kilometers south of Germany, on the Iberian peninsula, the 25 degree mark is cracked in large parts, according to meteorologist Dominik Jung. Although short showers cannot be ruled out there either, such summer rain differs significantly from the cool wetness of Germany.

Chasing the sun: there is summer weather at Easter in Spain and Portugal. (symbol photo) © IMAGO/Krupina

It gets particularly hot in the south of Spain. The thermometer is climbing loudly there weather.net on Easter Monday even to about 34 degrees. It is well known that the weather in southern Europe tends to be better than in the north. But such temperatures are also above average there at this time of year, confirms Jung.

Good Friday, April 7th Sunny, 27 degrees Sunny, 23 degrees Holy Saturday, 08.04. Sunny, 31 degrees Slightly cloudy, 26 degrees Easter Sunday, April 9th Sunny, 32 degrees Sunny, 25 degrees Easter Monday, April 10th Sunny, 34 degrees Sunny, 23 degrees

Not just sunny and warm: That’s the weather forecast for other countries in southern Europe

The cold air that plagues us in this country also reaches the Croatian Adriatic and the Mediterranean regions around Italy and Greece. Changeable Easter weather is to be expected there compared to the southwest, reports meteorologist Franziska Polak from weather.net. (Felina Wellner)