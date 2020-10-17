Festive sale has started on Amazon and Flipkart. Best deals and great discounts are being given on many products in both cells. If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone for yourself in this festive season, then Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale are for you. Here we are telling you about some of the best smartphones found in these two cells, which are being given the most discounts.The 64 GB variant of the iPhone 11 in Amazon’s cell can be purchased for Rs 48,999 instead of Rs 68,300. Taking the phone in an exchange offer can benefit up to Rs 16,550. To buy iphone 11 from amazon click here

Samsung Galaxy M31s Rs 4500 Off

You can buy this popular Samsung smartphone at Great Indian Festival Sale at a discount of Rs 4500. After sale discount

The price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 22,999 to Rs 18,499. An additional discount of up to Rs 16,550 can also be availed on taking the phone in the exchange offer. To buy galaxy m31s from amazon click here.

Galaxy m31s

Oppo A52 becomes cheaper by 6 thousand rupees

With 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, you can buy this phone in Amazon cell with a discount of Rs 6000. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 19,990 to Rs 13,990. By taking the phone in exchange, you can get further benefit of up to Rs 11,950. To buy oppo a52 from amazon click here.

These are the best offers on Flipkart:

Rs 13,501 discount on iPhone SE (Black / 64 GB)

In Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale, you can buy this phone for Rs 28,999. Before the sale, it was priced at Rs 42,500. Taking this phone in an exchange offer can benefit up to Rs 16,400.

Bumper Deal on Samsung Galaxy S20 +

This Samsung phone can be purchased in the cell for Rs 49,999 instead of Rs 83,000. This phone with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage can also get an extra discount of up to Rs 16,400 if taken in an exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price Reduction

In Big Billion Day Sale, you can buy this phone of Rs 24,900 for Rs 13,999. This phone with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage can also be ordered in the exchange offer with an additional discount of up to Rs 13,350.