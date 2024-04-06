IIn the coming days the weather in Germany will remain significantly too warm for the beginning of April. On Sunday the maximum values ​​in the southeast will be 25 to 29 degrees, in the south they could even reach 31 degrees locally, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Saturday. In the north it remains a little milder at 18 to 24 degrees.

In the northwest of Germany it will be partly cloudy to very cloudy, in the southeast half it will be mostly sunny. Sahara dust could once again cause cloudier conditions – especially in the southern half of Germany, as a DWD meteorologist said. Some rain could fall in the northwest, which will spread to northern Rhineland-Palatinate, eastern Lower Saxony and western Mecklenburg in the evening.

In many parts of Germany it is expected to remain warm at a maximum of 24 to 29 degrees on Monday. In the northwest half, the DWD expects a maximum of 15 to 23 degrees. It will be cloudy and a bit rainy in some areas, but otherwise it will often be clear.

On Tuesday it will be very cloudy to overcast in the west with showery rain and isolated thunderstorms. In the east it will initially be sunny or clear, later more clouds and some heavy showers and thunderstorms will appear. The maximum values ​​are between 13 degrees on the North Sea and 27 degrees on the Salzach, Inn and Neisse.