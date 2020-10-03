According to estimates, around 30,000 participants are expected in Konstanz, they all want to demonstrate against the measures in the corona pandemic.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected in Konstanz on Saturday and Sunday.

The participants want to demonstrate against the measures in the corona pandemic.

But counter-protests are also expected.

Constance – to Demonstrations against the activities in the Corona pandemic * and Counter protests will be in Constancy tens of thousands of people expected. For Saturdays and Sundays (9 a.m. each time) a total of 29 events have been registered for which, according to estimates, the police up to 30,000 Attendees to be expected.

According to the organizer, there is one for Saturday afternoon for “lateral thinking 753 Konstanz” Human chain in protest against the Hygiene measures planned, which should extend from Constance to the Austrian border.

Corona demo in Constance: tens of thousands of participants expected at the weekend

There are twelve more for Sunday Rallies in downtown Constance planned. According to the city, however, the vast majority of the expected events were not received by critics Corona measures * Registered. Rather, the majority of them advocate issues such as solidarity and responsibility in times of Corona crisis* and the fight against anti-Semitism.

For the weekend, the city banned imperial war flags, imperial flags and symbols that have a clear reference to the time or to the crimes of National Socialism. In Berlin, the police canceled the controversial corona demonstration. Many had not followed the guidelines. Later it came to an escalation in the Reichstag.