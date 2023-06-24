So, that will take a while. Substantial fines for traffic permits in Rotterdam.

The center of Rotterdam has been struggling with traffic jams in the summer months for years. We are not talking about tailgaters or someone who throws garbage out of the window, but mainly men in cars who want to play macho with their (rented or not) car in busy streets.

Revven, blasting the exhaust of a Golf GTI, accelerating quickly. Anyone who has ever sat on a terrace in Rotterdam during the weekend can attest to this. There is still no scientific proof that anyone is impressed by your blasting exhaust or loud music, but people keep trying. It is of course super cool, really! Cough..

Measures 2023 for Rotterdam traffic zones

The municipality has been trying to tackle the phenomenon for some time. They do this, among other things, by closing streets in the summer evenings and by organizing extra traffic controls. However, it is coming this summer a package of measures. And they are not tender!

It concerns eight new measures. They are listed below:

Fine for unnecessary noise nuisance: Police and municipal enforcers will hand out fines for ‘unnecessary noise nuisance’ from vehicles. This includes accelerating unnecessarily hard, but also tuned cars with banging exhausts and loud music. The fine amount is € 280.

Imposing an order subject to periodic penalty payments: Municipal enforcers take targeted actions in streets where there is a lot of nuisance. They will hand out fines. For each subsequent violation, the driver must then pay a penalty of € 500, increasing with a maximum of € 3,000.

Setting up a special traffic-related team: A specific enforcement team with a focus on traffic-related behaviour.

Imposing district and area bans on traffic asos: In case of repeated traffic anti-social behaviour, people are no longer welcome in specific districts and streets such as the Meent, Nesselande beach and more.

Talking to car rental companies: The municipality and collaborating parties are entering into talks with car rental companies. The aim of the talks is to ensure that traffic associations that repeatedly go wrong can no longer rent cars.

Monitoring with sound meters: The municipality installs sound meters at various locations. These are to support the Enforcement Traffic Aso team and the police in determining more specifically at which locations and time periods nuisance is experienced.

Deployment of trained ‘actors’: actors are deployed to enter into conversations with the troublemakers in order to create awareness of behaviour.

Behavioral campaign: From the summer of 2023, a campaign will start aimed at influencing the target group that exhibits antisocial driving behaviour.

Financial pain

In short, a substantial package of new measures that should contribute to tackling the traffic problems in Rotterdam. The penalty in particular is one that will hurt financially. It remains to be seen in the coming months whether the nuisance is really a thing of the past.

