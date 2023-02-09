Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder binge eating. For eating disorders there has been a ‘Covid effect’ which in Lombardy has almost tripled the cases among the very young: among children and adolescents aged between 6 and 16, compared to the pre-pandemic period, there there has been an increase in these problems ranging from over 50% to almost 300% depending on the age group, report from the Region which has committed 5.6 million euros – between regional and ministerial funds – to combat nutrition and nutrition (Dna) with “a new approach, promoting accessibility to services dedicated to the interception and treatment of disorders, according to a vision that takes into account the different contexts”.

“In practice – declares the Councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso ​​- we have made operational the regional two-year plan of activities to combat nutrition and eating disorders through the transmission to the Ats of the guidelines for the drafting of the local two-year plans” .

Specifically – reads a note – the health protection agencies (formerly Asl) in Lombardy will be required to plan the use of ministerial and regional funds, carry out the mapping of the network of services and teams dedicated to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of existing DNA in the area, concentrate resources on services that are already operational and evaluate the new project proposals put forward by the supplying bodies. The Ats will also have to enhance and involve the associations of the sector (patients and family members), especially in information and awareness-raising projects for the population. Finally, they will have to strengthen the network of services dedicated to DNA in the individual territories to avoid waiting or delays, promote early diagnosis, carry out timely interventions.