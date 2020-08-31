Partly cloudy is expected in Moscow on Monday, August 31, according to the official website Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to meteorologists, during the day the air temperature in the capital will be from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature in the city can drop to plus 17 degrees.

On the territory of the Moscow region, up to 25-30 degrees Celsius is expected. It can get colder up to 14 degrees on Tuesday night.

South, south-west wind with gusts up to 17 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will be about 744 millimeters of mercury.

Due to strong winds, the region has a yellow weather hazard rating.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that it is not worth waiting for “Indian summer” on September 14, according to popular belief.