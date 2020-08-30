In Moscow on August 30, it is expected to 25 degrees Celsius, reported on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

On Sunday afternoon, according to forecasters, in the capital, the thermometers will show up to plus 23 – 25 degrees.

It will be cloudy with clearings, light rain in places. South wind, 5 – 10 meters per second, in places with gusts up to 15 meters per second.

Earlier it was reported that on August 31 the air in Moscow will warm up to 30 degrees.

The scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said earlier that it is not worth waiting for the “Indian summer” on September 14, according to popular belief. According to him, it can come any day from September to early October. Wilfand also said that the first five days of September in the center of the European part of Russia will be abnormally warm. It is expected from 19 to 23 degrees.