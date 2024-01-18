Rijkswaterstaat warns that it may be slippery in Limburg all morning because a lot of snow has fallen well into the night. In some places as much as 25 centimeters fell. In the north and west it can be slippery due to freezing or snow showers. The KNMI has issued code yellow for these areas.
