Summer 2023, Albania is up to 248% cheaper than Italy

In Italy, tourist services cost up to 248% more than seaside resorts of Albania. To reveal it is Consumerism No Profi. This data does nothing but confirm a piece of news that has aroused the interest of many in recent days: Albania has carved out a place for itself among the protagonist locations of summer 2023 with an unprecedented boom in tourists.

The lower prices, logically, have guaranteed a greater turnout compared to the classic destinations that have become much more expensive. Non-profit consumerism it therefore compared the prices and tariffs of the main Italian and Albanian seaside destinations. For example, to sleep seven nights in one of the best-known seaside resorts in Albaniafrom 21 to 28 August in a double room, the minimum spend goes from 175 euros in Vlora up to 420 in Qeparo.

