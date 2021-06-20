I.n large parts of Germany, people have to be prepared for sometimes violent thunderstorms on Sunday. In the afternoon, thunderstorms with heavy rain hit the country from the west. Precipitation of 25 to 40 liters per square meter is possible in a short time, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Meteorologists assume that showers or thunderstorms will spread over the course of the day, especially from Franconia via East Thuringia to the Oder. In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms then move from France and Switzerland to the south and southwest of Germany, as they say. Heavy rain, hail and hurricane gusts must then be expected. The temperatures are between 27 and 37 degrees. The highest values ​​are likely to be measured in the east. It stays a little cooler at the North Sea and in the Eifel.

During the night, strong, sometimes storm-like thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls move from the southwest and the south over the center to the north, the meteorologists said. Heavy rain, squalls and hail are also likely to fall in the west and north-west of the republic. In the south-east as well as on the Oder and Neisse, however, it usually stays dry.

Clouds and rain on Monday

According to the DWD, Monday starts in northwest Germany with thick clouds and heavy rain. Later, strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls occur in areas in the southwest. At the same time, it remains muggy on the first day of the week with maximum temperatures between 22 and 31 degrees. In the east the temperatures climb to 33 degrees, for the North Sea the DWD forecasts about 19 degrees.

In parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the first storms arrived on Sunday night. According to a fire department spokesman, there were 244 weather-related missions in Cologne when the storm front moved over the city at around 1 a.m. The number of emergency calls increased suddenly. Mainly it was about full cellars. Nobody got hurt.













In the Rhein-Sieg district, the fire brigade was called to 120 operations on Sunday night because cellars were under water or trees had fallen on streets. In the municipality of Much, lightning had struck a balcony and it caught fire. Rescue workers extinguished the flames, nobody was injured. In the Hochsauerlandkreis, too, several trees fell on the streets. Most of the routes were free again on Sunday morning.

In all of Germany it hardly cooled down at night – many places recorded more than 20 degrees and more tropical nights. Last night’s front runner, according to DWD: Kahl am Main on the Bavarian-Hessian border. The nightly temperature minimum there was therefore 24.4 degrees.

Six houses in Utrecht uninhabitable

Storms had already caused considerable damage in the Netherlands. To the west of Utrecht, six houses were so badly damaged on Friday that they are temporarily no longer inhabited. Nine people were injured. Thousands of trees were also knocked over in the region of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug National Park. It may have been a tornado, said a spokesman for the authorities. Investigations by the weather service have not yet been completed. In parts of Germany, too, there were weather-related traffic obstructions.

The danger of forest fires is increasing day by day in many places. In the biggest fire in Brandenburg since the beginning of the season, firefighters fought the flames on an area of ​​ten hectares near Bötzow (Oberhavel) northwest of Berlin. With the exception of three districts, according to the Ministry of the Environment, the highest level of danger across the state was five in Brandenburg on Saturday. Fires have already broken out in other federal states.