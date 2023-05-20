Up to 23,162 Murcians have requested to vote by mail for the regional and municipal elections on May 28, according to Correos sources in a statement. Of the total, 17,774 have been sued in person at post offices and the remaining 5,388 have been made electronically through the Correos website.

The figure is quite similar to the applications that were submitted for the municipal, regional and European elections on May 26, 2019, according to data collected by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). On that occasion, 23,476 requests were collected.

At a national level, Correos has processed 281,082,030 requests to exercise the right by mail, 827,962 in person and 254,068 online. These figures represent 5.01% more than the applications accepted in the previous regional and municipal elections, held on May 26, 2019, the date on which the European elections were also held.

The Central Electoral Board has also agreed to extend the deadline to be able to deposit the vote by mail on this occasion until Thursday, May 25, during the usual hours of the Post Offices throughout Spain. The end date of the term was initially Wednesday the 24th. Citizens who have requested to exercise their right to vote by correspondence will have more time to deposit it.

After verifying the registration of the applicants in the census, the Provincial Delegations of the Electoral Census Office send the shipments with the electoral documentation to the address indicated by the voter in the application, with a certified and urgent nature. These shipments began on May 8. Given the existence of public holidays in different locations in Spain in recent times, Correos recommends that citizens try not to wait until the last day.