There is no January in which a fashionista Don’t add any new clothes to your wardrobe taking advantage of the sales this first month of the year. Although we love to sign the new collections that we already see in the windows, we know that now It’s time for balances. In fact, we usually go to brands where we normally only allow ourselves a whim to see if we can find a bargain among their discounts.

Thus, following this already established routine, we have gone to Pedro del Hierro where they have activated discounts of between 50% and 70% in some of the brand’s garments and, also, in the line that Tamara Falcó has in the brand. This is a great opportunity, since we can get clothes up to 200 euros cheaper.

Don’t panic, we know: we haven’t been able to resist these discounts either and we have selected our favorite items from Pedro del Hierro’s sales to help you choose your purchases this January.





A raincoat 200 euros cheaper

This trench coat is filled with ecological polyester, as well as feather and down. Pedro del Hierro





Nobody doubts that raincoats are for half-time. Therefore, even if we buy one now on sale, it will be in our closet until time allows, unless we opt for this padded model from the firm that is at 60%. Thus, the design unites the best of a coat and the best of this garment for less cold days. Made of technical fabric, it has a wide lapel and raglan sleeves. The central closure is with two buttons, but it has the characteristic belt.

A burgundy sweater

A basic with a differentiating touch. Pedro del Hierro





Maroon and burgundy colors are for winter and basic sweaters too. Both characteristics come together in this proposal with wrap collarwhich allows you to have a wardrobe staple with personality. This one has ribbed details. This model is reduced by 70% in the three colors in which it is available, which represents a reduction of almost 100 euros.

White shirt for less than 40 euros

A basic full of details. Pedro del Hierro





And if we talk about basics, white shirts cannot be missing. We love them as a single garment for spring days and as a layer for colder ones. Especially if they are as pretty as this romantic rubberized proposal, reduced by 73%. It is made of cotton and has a yoke on the back. The neckline is dented and closes with a placket and buttons.

A fitted and stylish jacket 60%

This garment includes shoulder pads. Pedro del Hierro





Along with basic wardrobe items, sales are a great opportunity to include something that leaves us breathless in our wardrobe. And that is what has happened to us with the Pedro del Hierro double-breasted jacket. With a V-neck and shoulder pads, This garment has a lot of personality.

A bet on ‘animal print’

Its design stylizes the figure. Pedro del Hierro





You either like them or hate them, but they always come back in trend. That’s how he is animal print of which we always love to have some garment in our dressing room. We opted for a total proposal with a front knot that fits the waist to define the silhouette. Your court midiits fluid fall and its 71% discount we have fallen in love.





