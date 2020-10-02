On October 2, up to 20 degrees Celsius is expected in the Russian capital, reports website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

It is specified that the daytime temperature will be + 18-20 degrees. Partly cloudy weather is expected.

Also, according to forecasters, atmospheric pressure in Moscow will be about 757 millimeters of mercury. South-east wind, up to 5-10 m / s.

On the eve, Muscovites were warned of high atmospheric pressure until the end of the week. The maximum value is expected on Sunday, October 4, and will be 758 millimeters of mercury. This is 12 units higher than the norm.