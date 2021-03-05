From People Can Fly they have worked hard to bring Outriders and, like many, have seen their launch delayed on several occasions. And it seems that the final stretch of development was confirmed by raising a demo that is now available on Xbox, Playstation and PC consoles. The interest in this game did not seem to be too high, but it is now that the studio celebrates the great acceptance of this initiative. Until 2 million users have played the Outriders demo and they promise changes that will come in updates soon.
Via Twitter, from the official Outriders account, they wanted to thank the support shown by all those people who have entered Enoch with the demo. A demo that does the function of a beta or test phase, but with superior accessibility and without closed periods that would limit users to try it. And the most interesting thing is that, until the game arrives, they are using it to improve the final product.
Thank you to every one of you for helping us reach 2 Million downloads within a single week!
But Enoch isn’t done with you yet Outrider…
Read up on our upcoming Demo patch and other planned changes in our “One Week Later” Dev update:
Outriders is posed as the ‘old school’ games, without thinking about microtransactions
In this way, the study appreciates the support obtained since up to 2 million users have played the Outriders demo and have shared their feedback. A feedback that will serve to introduce an update to a demo, which is unusual, but which is very interesting given the circumstances that define this demo of Outriders. Following the link to those update notes, you are redirected to a thread from reddit where the next steps they will take before the arrival of the April 1, when the game will be released.
And until then, the Outriders demo will remain available to play freely, with limits within the story missions and character evolution, as well as a lack of some options that will be offered in the full game. But it is enough to evaluate the game, to understand the basic mechanics and enjoy an intense and pleasant action, as we have presented in some of our direct at SomosXbox Twitch channel.
How to get legendary weapons in the Outriders demo
Outriders coming to Xbox consoles, among other platforms, next April 1.
