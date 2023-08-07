Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Researchers agree: a major earthquake is imminent in Istanbul in the future. This could have devastating consequences for local people.

Istanbul – Experts repeatedly warn of an earthquake in the metropolis of Istanbul. According to the earthquake researcher Prof. Naci Görür, the megacity is in the Türkiye an earthquake that has a magnitude between 7.2 and 7.6. “That’s for sure. Scientific studies show this. If this earthquake occurs, it will cause more damage than the February 6 earthquake.” warned Görür on a TV show on Habertürk.

At that time, an earthquake had destroyed tens of thousands of buildings in ten provinces in the south-east of the country. while the AKP-government puts the number of victims at around 50,000, the opposition assumes up to 280,000 deaths. To this day, many have to live in makeshift shelters such as containers and tents.

The metropolis of Istanbul is built up, which could lead to huge problems in the event of an earthquake. © dpa/Lars Halbauer

Mega earthquake feared: High number of deaths expected in Istanbul due to dense development

There is a particularly high risk for Istanbul because the city is densely built up. In the event of a disaster, help could therefore hardly reach those who were buried. “When two houses collapse at the entrance of a street, you can forget this place. You can then neither help nor save,” says the earthquake researcher.

Görür gives an example of 600,000 homes destroyed. “If we assume four people per apartment, up to 2.5 million people could die. The loss of life would be unimaginable.” The scientist assumes that there will be a minimum number of victims.

Warnings of mega earthquakes in Turkey also come from Germany

The geo research center also warns in its most recent study before an earthquake in Istanbul. While smaller recurring tremors relieve tension, it builds up more and more in stuck areas, increasing the risk of a larger tremor. A very strong earthquake is overdue, especially south of Istanbul. “This can be concluded from historical earthquake catalogues, which record such an event on average about every 250 years. The last time there was a comparable earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 was in 1766.

A Dilapidated buildings were the reason for the high number of victims in the earthquake in February. With a so-called “construction peace” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 2019 obtained an amnesty for faulty buildings. “We have solved the problems of 144,556 citizens in Kahramanmaras with the peace agreementin Hatay by 205,000 citizens,” said Erdogan in his 2019 election campaign speeches. There had also been such building peace in other provinces.

There is no escape from earthquakes in Istanbul

Prof. Övgün Ahmet Ercan, also an earthquake researcher, warns of a major earthquake in Istanbul. “There is no escape! There will always be earthquakes, big and small, in the past and in the future. The most important thing is to build earthquake-proof buildings for all citizens,” Ercan said.

But currently, in view of the economic crisis and the massive rise in housing prices, people can hardly afford new buildings, neither under construction, nor buying or renting. (erpe)