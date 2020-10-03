On October 3, up to 19 degrees Celsius is expected in the Russian capital, reports website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

It is specified that the daytime temperature will be + 17-19 degrees. As on Friday, partly cloudy weather is expected. Atmospheric pressure in Moscow will be about 758 mercury.

Earlier, the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia said that the average air temperature in the European and most of the Asian territory of the country in October will exceed the norm by 1-2 degrees.

Forecasters also warned Muscovites about high atmospheric pressure by the end of the week.