Guasave, Sinaloa.- The director of Ecology in Guasave reported that in the event that producers incur in the soca burningthey will be earning a penalty fee of 6 thousand pesos per hectare for the area that she heads, but they could also be sanctioned by Profepa, which would give a final charge of 18 thousand pesos.

Zulma Karina Gámez Cervantes pointed out that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection can also intervene in these cases, which applies a fine of up to 12,000 pesos per hectare.

Punishment

He mentioned that in the event that Profepa decides to take action on the matter, two fines would be applied to the producer who insists on this bad habit.

“We take responsibility and notify them, and they decide whether or not to come, our duty is to inform them, but if they decide to intervene, the two fines would be applied,” he insisted.

He commented that in the event that the person who was fined refuses to comply with the payment, this would be doubled, since normally there is a period of 15 days after notifying him to make the payment of the sanction.

Affectations

The official stated that soca burning not only pollutes the air, but also affects the soilsince it damages him and makes him more and more infertile, and even leaving him with consequences in the future.

He also revealed that they are carrying out tours because they have inspectors in different areas, who are in charge of supervising that the soca burning does not take place.

He asserted that so far they have not received complaints nor has this problem arisen, for which they have been working on raising awareness of the producer through talks, to invite them not to burn the soca.

He stated that the Ecology staff has been attending the modules to deliver information on soca burning.