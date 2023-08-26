Illegal immigration mafias have taken advantage of the window of good weather and good seas to launch another wave of boats towards the Region. Up to thirteen boats, with 151 Algerians on board, have been intercepted on the Cartagena coast throughout this Friday and Saturday, according to sources from the Government Delegation. All of them are in good health.

This Friday was already a busy day for the Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue personnel, who intercepted up to seven boats with 88 immigrants of Algerian origin on board -85 adult men, two women and 1 minor-. All of them, according to the sources, were intercepted on the Cartagena coast, off Cabo Tiñoso, Monte Cenizas, Cabo de Palos, El Gorguel and Escombreras.

This Saturday barges continued to arrive in the Region. Specifically, six other boats were located with 63 immigrants also of Algerian origin -58 adult men, 4 minors and one woman-, off the coast of Cartagena, (Calblanque, Monte Cenizas, Cabo de Palos and Cabo Tiñoso). All immigrants are in good health. After being examined by Red Cross volunteers, they were placed in the custody of the National Police in Cartagena.