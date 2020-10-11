Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) also provide postpaid plans to their users. The entry level plan of the three companies is priced at Rs 399, which we have already compared. Today we are going to compare postpaid plans of about Rs 750 with these companies. So let’s know which company plans will get more benefits.This Airtel plan allows users to add an additional connection. It consists of a data add-on connection in addition to a primary connection. In the plan, customers get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS daily with 125 GB data. Along with this, Amazon Prime Video, Airtel Extreme Fiber subscription is also available for free.

Jio is giving special facility to new postpaid users, there will not be any charge

Vi’s ₹ 749 postpaid plan

In this plan of Vi, customers have been given the facility to add 2 additional members. In this, customers get 120 GB data. Out of this, 60 GB can be used as primary members and 30-30 GB can be used by secondary members. It also has data rollover facility up to 200 GB. Apart from this, you get unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime Video, Zomato, MPL, Vi Movies and TV.

Jio vs Airtel vs VI: want unlimited calling and data, this plan best in less than ₹ 200

Jio’s ₹ 799 postpaid plan

The price of Jio’s plan is Rs 799, in which users get 150 GB data free. After this limit is over, users have to pay Rs 10 per GB. Like the Vi plan, it also has the facility to add up to 200 GB data rollover and 2 additional members. The plan offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, there are subscriptions to Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar VIP, and Jio Apps.

Which plan benefits?

Amazon Prime Video gets a subscription in all three plans. Airtel allows only 1 member to be added, while Jio and Vi are offering two additional connections. The price of Jio plan is 50 rupees more, but the data is also getting more in it. Not only this, the membership of Netflix Mobile and Disney + Hotstar is also being given in the Jio Postpaid Plan.