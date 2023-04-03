The court sentences seven suspects to sentences of 6 to 15 years for ‘co-perpetration’ of the violent robbery on May 19, 2021 at Schöne Edelmetaal in Amsterdam-Noord, followed by the ‘bizarre, life-threatening’ chase to Broek in Waterland.

Unlike the Public Prosecution Service, the court does not consider it proven that the suspects fired at the police with automatic firearms during the wild chase. However, by showing the weapons and shooting into the air by some, there is a threat.

An eighth suspect, who played a smaller role, will receive 2 years in prison.

In the verdict, the court speaks of ‘very serious violent crimes, in an organized context’, whereby the suspects ‘worked systematically’.

‘Unprecedented brutality’

The robbery and the subsequent violence could only have been committed after a long preparation and on the basis of a well-considered plan. The acts are of "unprecedented brutality" and committed with "contempt for the lives of persons and their property". Violence like on May 19, 2021 has 'hardly been shown in the Netherlands before'.

Justice had demanded 18 years against the seven, and 5 years against an eighth suspect. The criminal case against a group of other suspects is still ongoing. Leader Osiris Diawara was shot dead in the meadow in Broek and two others are later on trial.

The official reports and the reports of the officers who say that they were targeted with automatic weapons are insufficient for the court to convict the suspects for this. The suspects say they only fired into the air.

Critical

The lawyers had called on the court to look ‘critically and with the necessary restraint’ at the statements of the officers, as no tangible traces of the targeted shooting were found.

In principle, a statement from an investigating officer is in itself sufficient evidence, but the account of the agents did not convince the court. The way they described the shooting ('spraying', 'bursts') does not fit the evidence, and the reliability of the police officers' statements is not sufficiently established for the judges. Court chairman Kees Klomp read that from the 700-page summary of the judgment on Monday afternoon.

In only one case, on the A10, the court has established that shots were fired at 2 officers. In other cases, the court considers ‘showing a threat and/or shooting into the air’ sufficient to declare threat proven.

