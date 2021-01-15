Cloudy weather, light snow and ice in places are expected in Moscow on Friday, January 15, the website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to meteorologists, during the day the air temperature in the capital will be 13-15 degrees below zero. On Saturday night in the city it can get colder to minus 19.

On the territory of the Moscow region, during the daytime it is expected from 13 to 18 degrees of frost, at night – to minus 22 degrees.

North wind at a speed of 6-11 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is about 745 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center, Lyudmila Parshina, said that the Siberian frosts in the center of the European territory of Russia will slightly weaken only by Epiphany.