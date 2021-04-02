D.According to two insiders, Germany intends to present a billions-worthy proposal next week to rebuild the port of Beirut. The project will have a volume of between 5 and 15 billion dollars and create up to 50,000 jobs, as the news agency Reuters learned from diplomatic circles. In addition, more than 100 hectares of the area should be included. The European Investment Bank (EIB) will contribute two to three billion euros to the project. According to insiders, Germany and France are vying to lead the reconstruction. The Federal Republic wants to work with the government in Paris. However, this is currently pursuing its own initiatives.

In August, 200 people were killed and thousands injured in an explosion at the port of Beirut. Entire neighborhoods in the Lebanese capital were destroyed. The disaster exacerbated the country’s deepest political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Conditions were being drawn up for the reconstruction project, according to diplomatic circles. The political elite of Lebanon must first agree on a government that puts state finances on a solid footing and takes action against corruption. “This plan does not come without conditions,” said one of the insiders.

Germany and France initially want a government in power that advocates reform. There is no getting around it “and that is good for Lebanon”. Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun have not yet been able to agree on a new cabinet.



A cell phone picture of the August 4, 2020 explosion

Image: Akram Zaatari





According to the information, the German proposal was put together by the consulting firm Roland Berger and is due to be presented on April 7th. It was reported from Lebanese government circles that, in addition to France, the French port and container group CMA CGM was also interested in the project. According to one of the insiders, representatives of the group were also present in March at one of several French delegations. The visit was more about clean-up work than a broader new development, it said. Initially, no comments were received from any of the companies or governments mentioned.