After the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft, many are questioning the future of Call of Duty. We don’t know if these games will continue to release annually, however it looks like this year’s installment could be being developed by as many as 11 studios.

In accordance with RalphsValve, a reliable insider that you have been very wise with your information, ActivisionBlizzard has appointed 11 studios to work on what is rumored to be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Specifically, this insider points out that the studies involved are the following:

– Demonware

– High Moon Studios

– Toys for Bob

– Infinity Ward Austin, TX

– Infinity Ward Poland

– Infinity Ward, LA

– Beenox

– Activision

–Raven Software

– Sledgehammer

–Treyarch

Apparently this new Call of Duty It will be much more ambitious and extensive than any of its predecessors, to the point that it could be considered “the next evolution for the saga.” for now, Activision It has not commented on the matter, but surely all this information will be confirmed as the year progresses.

Publisher’s note: I think the franchise already needs to be reinvigorated, especially with what happened with Vanguard. Players are clearly beginning to feel a certain fatigue from these games, and we hope that with the arrival of Microsoft, this saga can have the evolution it deserves.

Via: Twitter