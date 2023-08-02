Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Drone attacks on Moscow have increased in recent days. Experts assume that it could be the long-distance drone “Biber”.

Moscow/Kiev – There have been drone attacks in Moscow in the past few days. Drones crashed into the glass tower of the Moskva City skyscraper district on Sunday and Monday (July 30 and 31). The Kremlin blamed Kiev for the attacks. There is speculation as to which drones could have been involved and where they came from. According to experts, recordings indicate that the so-called “beaver” drones crashed into the glass tower. This is a long-range kamikaze drone that is said to have similarities to Iran’s Shahed drones.

Kiev’s long-range drone “Biber” in the Ukraine war – up to 1,000 kilometers range

According to open-source intelligence reports, the Ukrainian “Beaver” drone is behind the attacks in Moscow, like Newsweek reported. Little is known about the “beaver” so far, but it is said to be similar to the Iranian-made Shahed drone, Justin Bronk, senior researcher at the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute, told the portal. The Shahed drone, also known as the Geran-2 device attack drone, was previously used by Russia against Ukraine in the Ukraine war.

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the Moscow City business district after a drone strike in Moscow. © Uncredited/dpa

The expert was able to see similarities with the Shaheds drone in the pictures and videos showing the drone attack in Moscow. The weight and size would be similar to the Iranian model, although the flight span is larger, the expert told Newsweek. Although the “Beaver” drone has a small petrol engine, it has a range of more than 1000 kilometers.

Ukraine war: Kiev’s long-range kamikaze drone ‘Biber’ previously rarely used

There is a small bow in front of the main wing of the “Beaver” drone, which gives the flying object its “very distinctive shape”, explained drone expert Steve Wright from Great Britain Newsweek. The drone flies very slowly and steadily with an emphasis on range. The drone will be powered by an internal combustion engine, with the “beaver” equipped with a propeller and landing gear, Wright said.

Drones, or components with a “beaver” design, are said to have been around for a few years, but it’s unclear whether they were used before the start of the Ukraine war, as the analysts describe. The drone was also not seen in other parts of the conflict, Akshara Parakala, senior aviation analyst at Defense Intelligence Janes, told Jane Newsweek. It is unclear how the “Beaver” drone will cope with navigation problems. The drone expert suspects that the “Beaver” drone could be used more often in the future. (vk)