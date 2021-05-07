B.and Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) advocates creating incentives for climate-friendly mobility through tax law. “I am specifically proposing a tax climate bonus that works in a similar way to the craftsman bonus,” Scheuer told the “Welt”.

If citizens buy climate-friendly means of transport such as bicycles or e-bikes or pay attention to climate protection when traveling, 20 percent of the expenses up to an amount of 1000 euros per taxpayer should be deducted from income tax.

Job ticket should become more attractive

The job ticket must also become more attractive, demanded Scheuer. The minister told the “Handelsblatt” that it should not only be possible to receive a subsidy from the employer, but also to fully cover the costs. The goal must be to get the large majority in the metropolises to use local transport and not the car, said Scheuer.