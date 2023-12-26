Family and friend gatherings during these Christmas holidays are constant. Celebrations in which almost all drivers wonder how much they can drink, especially if they then have to take the car. And although the ideal is do not take a drop before touching a steering wheelSpanish legislation places the limit at 0.5 grams per liter of blood (or 0.25 mg/l of exhaled air), except in novice or professional drivers where the rate drops to 0.3 (0.15).

To do this, the DGT has prepared a table in which it lists some of the equivalences. It should be remembered that it is merely indicative, it depends on the weight and constitution of the person and should always be taken in a low dose: yes with two beers you are close to the limit, it is better that you take just one. We must also take into account the blood alcohol level curve, which is based on the fact that alcohol can begin to be detected in the blood 5 minutes after ingesting it and reaches its maximum level between 30 and 90 minutes afterward.

Alcohol control calculation



PF





Specifically, the pure alcohol drunk is calculated by multiplying the strength of the beverage used (a number followed by the zero degree (º) that appears on the beverage label) by the amount ingested (in cubic centimeters or milliliters and by 0. 8 – density of alcohol – divided by 100. Thus, the degree of blood alcohol level is calculated by dividing the grams of pure alcohol ingested by the weight (in kilos) of the drinker multiplied by 0.7 (0.6 in women whose tolerance to alcohol alcohol is less).

The effects appear from the first moment, even with rates lower than those allowed for driving. Thus, from 0.3 to 0.5 – reached with 2 beers or two wines – reaction time increases, coordination problems begin and speed is underestimated. When exceeding 0.5 gr/l. blood alcohol level, vision problems begin and above 0.8, serious attention and coordination problems and severe drowsiness. From 1.2 gr/l of blood alcohol level (0.6 in exhaled air), driving is considered a crime, punishable by between 3 and 6 months in prison.

Limits and amounts of fines



For drivers of vehicles and bicycles, the maximum allowed by law in blood is 0.5 grams per liter, or alcohol in exhaled air never exceeds 0.25 milligrams per liter.

The maximum level of alcohol allowed for novice drivers is 0.3 grams per liter in blood and 0.15 milligrams per liter in exhaled air for the two years following obtaining the permit or license.

Professional drivers with vehicles whose maximum authorized mass is greater than 3,500 kilograms, vehicles intended for the transport of passengers with more than nine seats, or for public service, for school and minor transport, for dangerous goods or for emergency or transport services. Specials: They will be sanctioned if they drive with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.3 grams per liter, or alcohol in exhaled air greater than 0.15 milligrams per liter.

The amount of the fine for exceeding the permitted alcohol levels is 500 euros and 4 or 6 points, which would become 1000 euros and the withdrawal of 4 or 6 points in the event that the driver had already been fined for alcoholism. in the immediately preceding year for exceeding the permitted rate, as well as one that circulates with a rate that exceeds double the permitted rate.

It would be considered a criminal offense when the alcohol level in exhaled air is greater than 0.60 milligrams per liter or with a blood alcohol level greater than 1.2 grams per liter or driving under the influence.

The sanction in this case would be a prison sentence of three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months or community service of 31 to 90 days, and, in any case, with deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to four years.

On the other hand, drivers under 18 years of age, who at the moment cannot drive cars with a B1 permit, can drive mopeds and light quadricycles, electric scooters, bicycles and motorcycles of less than 125 cc. And the new Traffic Law has added a new rate, which means that the slightest amount of alcohol cannot be detected in underage users, that is, 0 g/l in blood and 0 mg/l in exhaled air. . This new violation will result in fines ranging between 500 and 1,000 euros.