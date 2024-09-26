Ciudad Juarez.- According to a report from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), crossing time from Juarez to El Paso tonight on international bridges is up to 10 minutes.

At the Paso del Norte Bridge, tonight, a 10-minute crossing wait time is reported in both the Ready Line and All Documents lanes.

The Zaragoza Ysleta bridge is estimated to have a crossing time of 30 minutes in the Ready Line queues and 40 in All Documents.

Finally, at Córdova de las Américas the situation is similar to Zaragoza, the crossing time ranges from 35 to 40 minutes.