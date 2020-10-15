This festival season, if you want to buy a cool SUV car like Jeep Compass, then Jeep India has brought you the best offer, in which you can benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh. However, there are many terms and conditions on it, which you will have to take care of. Currently, the Jeep Compass Sports Plus, the initial model of this cool SUV in India, is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh, which could be more by putting accessories on it. Jeep India did not give much information as to how the customers will get a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh on the purchase of the compass. After visiting the company’s site, it is known that keeping in mind the terms and conditions, there will be advantages on the purchase of Jeep Compass.

15 variants in 6 models

In India, Jeep Compass models SPORT PLUS, NIGHT EAGLE, LONGITUDE, LONGITUDE PLUS, LIMITED PLUS and TRAILHAWK are getting models which have many variants. While the price of the Sports Plus is Rs 16.49 lakh, the price of the Night Eagle model starts at Rs 19.95 lakh. The price of the longitude model of the Jeep Compass starts at Rs 19.40 lakh.

Jeep Compass is the popular car in the SUV segment.

Top Model Price 26.8 Lakh

The price of Compass’s Longitude Plus model starts at Rs 19.69 lakh. The Limited Plus model of the Jeep Compass starts at Rs 21.92 lakh and its top model Trailhawk costs Rs 26.80 lakh. Many variants of this model have different prices with which term and conditions are associated. Jeep Compass currently has 15 variants in India, with different color options.

Jeep Compass collides with MG Hector, Hyundai Creta 2020

Powerful and big SUV

It looks very powerful to see the jeep compass. This SUV is available in both diesel and petrol engine options. The 2.0 liter diesel engine is with 1956 cc power and 1.4 liter petrol engine and 1368 cc power. Jeep Compass is available in both manual and automatic transmission. Talking about the measurement of 5 seater SUV Jeep Compass, its length is 4395mm, width 1818mm and wheel base 2636mm. The company claims that it can give mileage from 14.01 to 18.01 kmpl.

Jeep compass interior very special

Special features of Jeep Compass

Talking about the features of the Jeep Compass, it includes a 7-inch infotainment system, driver and passenger safety airbags, reverse parking camera, ABS, cruise control, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, hill start assist, keyless entry, There are many other features including push button start-stop, dual climate control, Android Otto and Apple CarPlay.