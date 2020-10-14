Confinement measures imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 can increase tuberculosis deaths by 1.4 million over the next five years and infections by up to 6.3 million more than expected before the pandemic. Are the conclusions of an investigation carried out by the StopTB Alliance in collaboration with the Imperial College London, Avenir Health, USAID and the Johns Hopkins University, which leads the number of cases of the new coronavirus in the world.

Although the scientific and medical community have already considered the brake that the new coronavirus will impose in the fight against some diseases such as malaria, HIV or tuberculosis, this analysis provides for the first time concrete figures on what can happen in the next five years with the advancement of the latter, which only in 2018 it killed 1.5 million people in the world and infected ten million, according to the World Health Organization. Tuberculosis is a disease that almost always affects the lungs and is transmitted by Koch’s bacillus, which is estimated to carry around a quarter of the world’s population, almost always latently. However, individuals who develop its active form have a bloody cough, fever, sweating, loss of appetite, and weakness that can lead to death if left untreated. Its eradication before 2030 is one of the purposes included in the Sustainable Development Goals approved by the UN.

To gauge the potential impact of the new coronavirus in fighting the disease, the researchers raised two questions. The first, how much short-term restrictive measures can affect the incidence and mortality of tuberculosis in the next five years in those countries with the highest viral load. The second, how and how long it will take to restore the mechanisms to fight the disease once the aforementioned coronavirus containment measures have been completed.

On the restrictions, it has been observed that they have helped to flatten the curve in the countries that have imposed them, but at the same time they are counterproductive in the battle against other evils. In the case of tuberculosis, confinement means overcrowding for the one billion people who live in slums in shanty towns around the world, with poor sanitation and hygiene. This is the perfect breeding ground for the transmission of the disease, which occurs when an infected person expels tubercle bacilli into the air by coughing or sneezing. It is enough for a person to inhale a few to become infected.

The other reason is that border closures and movement restrictions can “potentially” prevent the shipment of medical supplies, the researchers warn. In the case of tuberculosis, adherence to treatment is key to the patient’s recovery. And, in fact, interrupting medication cycles can lead the disease to flare up in its most resistant version, which implies a longer, costly, painful cure and with more side effects.

To obtain the results, the researchers have simulated several scenarios taking data obtained in three countries where confinement measures have been imposed against covid-19: India, Kenya and Ukraine in best and worst scenarios, that is: what would happen with different periods confinement first and recovery later. With the latter, the authors refer to the time it would take for a country to restore the usual services for diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis. The best scenario was that of two months of confinement and another two months of recovery of services. The worst: three months of confinement and 10 months of recovery of services.

The results obtained were extrapolated to create global estimates. Using the Indian model, projections were made for countries with a high burden of tuberculosis in which there is private sector involvement in its eradication; The Kenyan model was taken as an example of countries where HIV is a driver of tuberculosis; and the Ukraine model gave an idea of ​​the projections in countries with a high proportion of the disease in its drug-resistant version. However, the authors warn that the results are very conservative because they have not taken into account the interactions between tuberculosis and covid-19, although the first analyzes in this field suggest that tuberculosis can aggravate the symptoms of coronavirus patients .

The results indicate a setback of between five and eight years in the fight against the disease after years of progress, since contagion and mortality figures similar to those of 2015 are obtained. The increase in deaths of 1.4 million and infections in 6.3 million correspond to the worst scenario, the one in which the confinement lasts three months and the period of restoration of services lasts ten.

The researchers point out that any increase in tuberculosis patients that a country accumulates during this period of crisis can make it difficult to control the infection for at least the next five years. “The rapid restoration of services is critical to minimize these adverse impacts,” they advise.

The reason is that, during a period of confinement, difficulties in diagnosing and initiating treatment will result in a growing pool of undetected patients, and this will contribute to further expansion in the years to come. That is why complementary measures are also needed, “with a focus on reducing the prevalent group of tuberculosis,” the report says. Such measures should combine intensive community involvement, awareness-raising efforts on the importance of maintaining diagnostic and treatment services, and active case finding, including rapid expansion of contact tracing to compensate for missed diagnoses during the closure period.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter Y Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our newsletter.