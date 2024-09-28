Every time the low temperatures from the beginning of the winter season 2024 They extend to more entities in the country. According to the weather forecast today Saturday, September 20, 2024 in the Central Zone of Mexicoseveral states will suffer a considerable minimum in the local thermometer.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and the National Weather System (SMN) alert temperatures between 0°C to 5°C today in high areas of the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcalaas well as in Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán and Querétaro.

Rains caused by John

A notice has been issued for this Saturday due to the presence of torrential rains and extreme weather conditions in various regions of the country. They are expected high intensity rains, which could reach between 150 and 250 millimeters in the states of Veracruzas well as in Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Tabasco, which could cause landslides, flooding of rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas.

Up to 0°C! Thermometer with the minimum today in these 9 states of Mexico | Conagua

Rains (up to 150 mm) will also be significant in PueblaGuerrero and Michoacán. While Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit and The State of Mexico will face very heavy rainfall of between 50 and 75 mm.

Gusty winds!

In addition to the rains, the SMN warns of the presence of strong winds with gusts of up to 60 km/h in Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, with the possibility of dust devils. On the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, they are expected winds from the north that could affect Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Tabasco, reaching speeds up to 50 km/h. These winds can cause material damage, such as the fall of trees and light structures, especially in vulnerable areas.

The SMN attributes these phenomena to several meteorological factors. The broad circulation of the remnants of “John”, a low pressure channel over western and central Mexico, and the monsoon trough in the South Pacific are interacting to generate favorable conditions for rain.

In addition, a second low pressure channel in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico and the presence of the cold air mass associated with cold front number 3, contribute to unstable conditions in much of the territory.