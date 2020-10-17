The Great Indian Festival Sale has started on October 17 on the online shopping website Amazon India. SAIL is offering huge discounts on a wide range of products ranging from mobile and accessories, TV, appliances, electronics, fashion and grocery. We have already told the top 10 smartphone deals to the readers. Here we are going to talk about the deals being received on 5 popular smartphones of the most popular company Xiaomi.The price of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB + 64GB) is Rs. 18,999, which can be purchased in the cell for Rs. 15,999. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, Snapdragon 720G processor and 5020mAh battery.

₹ 4000 off on Redmi Note 9 Pro

This smartphone is with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The Redmi 9A with a price of Rs 16,999 can be purchased in the cell for Rs 12,999. The smartphone offers a 6.67-inch display, 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, Snapdragon 720G processor and 5020mAh battery.

₹ 4000 off on Redmi Note 9

The 4 GB + 64 GB model of this smartphone can be purchased after a rebate of 4 thousand for Rs 12,499. The phone has 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, 6.53 inch display and 5020mAh battery.

₹ 2000 discount on Redmi 9

Redmi 9’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, which can be purchased for Rs 8,499. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch display, 13MP + 2MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 5000mAh battery.

₹ 2000 off on Redmi 9A

The MRP price of the Redmi 9A smartphone is Rs 8,499, although the phone can be purchased in the cell for Rs 6,499. The phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 6.53-inch display, and a 5000mAh battery. It has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

