Great Indian Festival Sale is going to start on online shopping website Amazon. The sale will start from October 17 and Prime members will be able to take advantage of this from October 16. The date is near and in such a situation Amazon is offering glimpses of products that will get a big discount during this time. In the cell, customers will be able to buy a lot of products including smartphones, accessories, home appliances and laptops at low prices.Laptops on Amazon Sale are also going to get a discount of up to 35 thousand rupees. Amazon said that customers can buy laptops of companies like Acer, Asus, Apple, HP, Lenovo and Xiaomi at a discount. So let’s know which company will get how much discount.

How much discount on which laptop

Laptops of Acer, Asus and Lenovo will get a discount of up to 35 thousand rupees.

Dell’s laptops will get up to 30 thousand rupees.

HP laptops will get a discount of up to 25 thousand rupees.

Avita laptops will get a discount of up to 19 thousand rupees.

There will be a discount of up to 15 thousand rupees on Apple’s laptops.

Xiaomi laptops will get a discount of up to 9 thousand rupees.

Laptops for less than Rs 19,990

Amazon said that laptops during the sale will start at a price of less than Rs 19,990. There will also be a three-month no-cost EMI option. Apart from this, HDFC Bank Debit Card and Credit Card holders will be given a separate discount of 10% in the cell.