Hyundai Santro – ₹ 45,000 Discount It is the company’s small car that budget car buyers in India love. There is a cash discount of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 5000 on this car.

Hyundai Grand i10 – ₹ 60,000 Discount This car is getting a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5000. In this way, the car is getting a total discount of Rs 60,000.

Hyundai Allantra – Upto ₹ 1 Lakh You can also get a discount on Hyundai Elantra this month. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on this car. Which includes exchange bonus with cash discount. There is no cash discount on the diesel variant of the car.

Festival season in India is not far off now. In such a situation, all car manufacturer companies are bringing new discounts and offers to attract more and more customers. Honda and Datsun have already announced discount offers. Now Hyundai has also announced a discount on its products.