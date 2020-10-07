Festival season in India is not far off now. In such a situation, all car manufacturer companies are bringing new discounts and offers to attract more and more customers. Honda and Datsun have already announced discount offers. Now Hyundai has also announced a discount on its products.
Hyundai Santro – ₹ 45,000 Discount
It is the company’s small car that budget car buyers in India love. There is a cash discount of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 5000 on this car.
Hyundai Grand i10 – ₹ 60,000 Discount
This car is getting a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5000. In this way, the car is getting a total discount of Rs 60,000.
Hyundai Allantra – Upto ₹ 1 Lakh
You can also get a discount on Hyundai Elantra this month. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on this car. Which includes exchange bonus with cash discount. There is no cash discount on the diesel variant of the car.
