Highlights: The wait will end after Corona testing in UP

Now you can download corona report online

Yogi gave instructions to complete 1 crore tests by 30

Lucknow

The suspects who have undergone the corona test will no longer have to wait for the report for several days. In less than 24 hours, they will be able to view their report online. For this, the government will give a link on the website of Health Department and DG Health. The report can be downloaded by clicking this link. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start this arrangement on Sunday. Till now it takes several days to get the report of corona investigation. CM Yogi has instructed Adityanath to complete more than one crore tests in UP 30 September.

‘The new system will work like this’

A link named Lab Result will be given on the website of Medical Health and DG Medical Health. On opening this link, you will have to enter the registered mobile number. An OTP will appear on the registered mobile number. Inserting this OTP will cause online reports to appear. This report can also be downloaded.

Cabinet Secretary praised in testing case

During the press conference held at Lok Bhavan, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that more than one and a half years of tests are being done in UP daily. For this, in the video conferencing held on Saturday, the Cabinet Secretary praised UP.

Action will be taken on Oxigen’s black marketing

In the meeting, CM said that there should be no shortage of oxygen in hospitals. He said that investors should be encouraged to set up more oxygen plants in the state. He also directed to take strong action against black marketers of Oxigen. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that an FIR has been written in Bareilly in connection with Oxigen’s black marketing. During the meeting, CM said that the death rate in Uttar Pradesh is low and the recovery rate is good. He said that special monitoring should be done in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

E-sanjeevani app should be promoted

CM said that e-Sanjeevani app should be disseminated more and more, so that more and more people can take advantage of it. So far, 85,809 people in UP have received medical consultation using the e-Sanjeevani app. The Chief Minister said that doctors and nursing staff should take regular rounds in Kovid hospitals. Paramedics also do intensive monitoring of patients.