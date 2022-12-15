The players of Argentina celebrate the victory against Croatia, in the semifinals of the World Cup. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

Little touch to Villoro:

You console me, Granjuán, of victory, and you are absolutely right: there is nothing more extreme. To me, as you well say, he plunged me into the verses; you give me hope of a cure. I expect it, without a doubt, for myself; not for you, of course. You rightly quote Molière’s bourgeois gentleman: if he wrote prose without knowing it, you poetize with exquisite dissimulation. Your short sentences do not extend lengthwise but widthwise, not towards the ends but towards the interior: they reverberate with meanings and meanings, consented to resonate and agree, presentiments. I hope you know how to excuse this outburst; I throw it at you, I guess, out of the soft anticipatory nostalgia that this is over. Who am I going to write to next Tuesday? To whom will I tell and silence so many things, whose frescoes will I read arabesques?

In short, to summarize: that we beat them and now comes the seriously difficult one, the one that matters, the last champion against the champion in pectoreso often in pectore. It is curious that they are France and Argentina: you know that I have lived in both and I think I know one of them – and that the other seems unknowable to me. That is why I think that, keeping the impossible proportions, they are two countries that now look alike: both waver and passionately miss their good old days, their golden years. The only difference –minor, so eloquent– is that France did have golden years.

Now, that no longer, it has become the great soccer hotbed of the world, and it seems almost inexplicable. Because it is, I can think of an explanation that I hope doesn’t explain anything: I’ll tell you, see what you think.

European football changed so much. We know that your teams take the best of South American and African football to their countries as soon as they can, but in the World Cups each one returns to their national team. There were times when those powerful European countries fell flat when they had to play Brazil or Argentina; not anymore. Now his players are not those very well trained, very physical brutes who sometimes won because they ran more than anyone but were clumsy with the ball. I suspect that it is the fault of training: until 30 or 40 years ago each boy learned to play soccer in his neighborhood, his square, his schoolyard: his models were other boys like him, the older brothers, the cracks of their apple – and so what they could learn was limited to their surroundings. National styles, regional skills were maintained. Now, on the other hand, the boys learn by watching Neymar or Messi or Mbappé on TV – and it doesn’t matter if they are in Córdoba or Kinshasa or Kichinau –: their origin no longer conditions their training and skills. So there are Belgians or Italians who play as if they came from Copacabana beach: nonsense. And then they have good schools, good education, good nutrition – and then they stand out.

But there is another thing. There was always talk of hunger, of the desire that the South American players also put in. When Sudaca soccer was better, most of its soccer players came from the margins, from the poorest neighborhoods. Now European football has matched it and, curiously, it did so when its footballers also began to come from the margins, from the poorest neighbourhoods: when its players ceased to be local white middle class and became, for the most part, the children of African immigrants. Could it be assumed that soccer is a sport where the poor are better? What do you think, Granjuán? And if so, why would it be?

In any case, the final will undoubtedly be a battle between travelers. The homelands – that French invention – will be put at stake; they will be represented by two bands of newcomers. A herd of Argentines – third or fourth generation immigrants – against one of French – first or second generation immigrants – will defend their anthems, their flags, all kinds of national essences. I hope they defend creation and joy.

That way we would be happy – for a while. You talk to me about your happiness and I find it fierce: I would be fierce too if I heard the cry of hot Oaxacan tamales at the door of my house. But in my house you can only hear blackbirds and owls and hoopoes and above all magpies, those ruthlessly beautiful birds. I look at them a lot and they surprise me: every time they go down to get some crust –or a piece of meat– that I throw at them, they take infinite precautions. Where the others pounce, they calculate, they fear. They are cowards: they are the biggest and strongest and cowards. Which surprised me before, but worried me when I found out that they were the most intelligent birds. That team of intelligence and cowardice disturbs me. And I don’t want, for now, just in case, to say more: certain metaphors can do it.

Let’s enjoy, for a while, the silence.

Hugs.

